(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Canadian high pressure continues to impact the Carolinas in the form of cold and breezy conditions. Temperatures are frigid to start this morning with 20s locked in place across the Carolinas.

Winds are light but will be breezy today as highs make a run for the mid to upper 50s around the Queen City while our mountain counties peak in the low to mid-40s. Sunny skies will dominate courtesy of high pressure but cold air surges back into the Carolinas overnight.

Lows will dip into the low 30s and upper 30s yet again sparking another Freeze Warning for Thursday morning. We’ll see a bit of a warming trend through the second half of the workweek with highs peaking in the mid-60s on Thursday.

Clouds will build on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front but look for temperatures to still peak in the mid to upper-60s. Friday night into Saturday will host scattered showers and heavy rain at times before Saturday dries out.

We’ll be cooler to start the weekend with upper 50s on Saturday and low 50s on tap for Sunday. We’ll be below normal through early next week for the start of spring. Rain chances return on Tuesday.

Today: Cool & Breezy. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.