(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are chilly to start this last day of the workweek with light rain tapering off. Winds are light as we sit in the 40s and upper 20s for our mountain counties.

Look for clouds to break apart quickly today as High Pressure rushes in from the North and west. Winds will be breezy today at about 5 to 10 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly with highs peaking in the upper 40s and low 50s. This will fall just about 3 degrees shy of normal for this time of year.

Winds will lighten up with clear skies tonight, giving temperatures an opportunity to plummet into the 20s and teens by early Saturday morning.

The weekend starts off chilly with highs limited to the upper 40s and plenty of sunshine. Look for Sunday to host a bit more cloud cover as highs reach the mid-50s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Monday will kick off a warming trend that starts early next week. This will get us back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday!

We’ll be tracking our next chance of rain for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear & Frigid! Low: 23.