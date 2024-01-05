(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Here comes the rain (or ice)!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Charlotte with an icy mix expected Saturday morning. As the rain moves into the mountains and foothills, it may fall as rain but freeze on contact.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

Some sleet or snow may be mixed in as well when the system first arrives. This will lead to some slick areas of roads and bridges, with an icy glaze on tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible.

For much of the Charlotte area, south and east, it’s cold rain. Even for the mountains and foothills though, once noon or lunchtime rolls around, it will change to just a cold rain there too. All of this won’t last all day, either. Most of the rain pulls out by mid-afternoon, and Saturday evening is drier.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but the mountains will likely get more snow developing in the morning. This could add up to a couple more inches. The Charlotte area is drier Sunday if you’re going to the Panthers’ final game of the year.

Our attention will then turn to a strong storm system expected for next Tuesday. This one could bring widespread, heavy rain, along with the chance of severe weather in parts of our area. It’s an active pattern! Keep checking in for updates.

Tonight: Rain and icy mix moving. Low 35.

Saturday: Morning rain and icy mix, then turning partly cloudy. High 46.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 35/55.