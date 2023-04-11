(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clear skies return Tuesday as high pressure continues to provide a big swing in temperatures between daytime highs and overnight lows.

Tuesday starts off cold again, with 30s and low 40s in place giving us another morning with a Frost Advisory for much of the Queen City and surrounding areas.

Winds will be light and variable through the morning into the afternoon as sunshine dominates. Highs will peak near normal today, reaching the low 70s across the Carolinas.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend through mid-week with upper 70s on tap for Wednesday and 80 degrees likely for Thursday. A low pressure system will develop off the coast of Louisiana and track through the southeast.

Look for clouds to increase Thursday as showers and storms arrive on Friday. We finish off the workweek with highs in the low 70s and rain chances leaking into the weekend.

Saturday will host spotty rain with upper 70s returning. Sunday hits the low 80s as warm conditions stick around.

Monday will kick off the new week with mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 46.