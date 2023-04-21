(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We get one more day of sunshine and warm temperatures Friday before rain and storms move into the Carolinas.

This morning kicks things off with 40s and 50s taking hold. Skies are mostly clear with light winds but winds will pick up throughout the day.

Highs will be warm again, peaking in the mid-80s during the peak heating hours of the day. Friday night will be cool, dipping into the upper 50s overnight.

We start the weekend with scattered showers and storms moving in ahead of the advertised cold front. Temperatures will be cooler heading into the weekend with low 70s on tap for Saturday.

Sunday will peak in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll be cooler and dry heading into early next week. Temperatures will hover below normal through much of next week with rain chances returning by Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59.