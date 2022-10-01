So long, Ian!!!

The remnants of Ian continue to pull away from the Carolinas Saturday. The heaviest wind and rain are over, but we remain in its circulation through the weekend.

Wrap-around clouds linger today. Expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could sneak in mainly north and west, but most of us stay dry. Winds are really subsiding, a few 20-30 mph gusts are possible in the mountains, but the wind stays benign!

Temperatures stay cool, cool air slides in behind Ian. Expect highs to be stuck in the 60s.

It stays quiet tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Much of the same tomorrow, still a few Ian clouds leftover, maybe a shower or two. Winds continue to relax, and temperatures stay cool with highs in the 60s.

More peeks of sunshine return on Monday as Ian pulls away.

The workweek looks quiet! Mostly sunny skies daily starting on Tuesday. Temperatures start to climb back into the low to middle 70s through the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy & cool. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & cool. High: 68.