(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are active this morning as showers and heavy rain impact your morning commute. This is all ahead of an approaching cold front that will usher in some cold temperatures for this evening.

Temperatures are in the mid-60s around the Queen City while the mountains are in the mid-50s. Downpours have started in the mountains and will track south throughout the morning.

The heaviest rain will likely coincide with the thick of rush hour, setting up over I-85 and I-77 and leading to pooling and ponding on the roadways. Be sure to give yourself some extra time heading out the door and be on the lookout for potential hydroplaning.

Rain tapers off this afternoon as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest behind the advertised cold front. Today will be breezy as gusts can get as fast as 25 to 30 miles per hour. This will funnel in some cold temperatures overnight.

Tonight will dip into the upper 20s under mostly clear skies making for a frigid start to the weekend. Highs will peak in the mid-50s on Saturday which is actually near normal for this time of year.

Above-normal temperatures return to finish off the weekend and kick off early next week. The warming trend will continue through the week with highs peaking in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday!

Today: Rainy, Breezy, & Cool. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear & Frigid! Low: 28.