(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at a soaker to start this Thursday morning with pockets of heavy rain likely impacting your morning commute. Be sure to give yourself extra time today as ponding and pooling on the roadways potentially lead to a threat for hydroplaning.

Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning than Wednesday morning but still chilly enough to warrant the jackets. Lows have dipped into the low 40s and upper 30s with our mountain counties falling into the low 30s.

Mountain counties have seen a little bit of a wintery mix as temperatures hover near freezing. This won’t last long and will quickly transition into all rain.

Showers taper off late this morning and early in the afternoon making way for mostly cloudy skies. We may see a pocket of sunshine briefly before sunset around 5:13 PM. Highs will peak in the upper 40s before 30s return overnight with clearing skies.

Heading into the weekend, afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s as overnight lows plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s. Look for this pattern to stick around at least through early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly with Morning Rain. High: 49.

Tonight: Cold with Clearing Skies. Low: 36.