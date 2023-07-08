CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With the heat and humidity came more downpours and storms in parts of the region, and the pattern continues this weekend!

After getting some dry time Saturday morning, the afternoon and evening will involve more areas of stormy weather.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Sunday, an approaching cold front could bring showers to the mountains in the morning. Expect more scattered storms anywhere in the afternoon into the night.

Sunday is when the risk of severe storms is a little higher. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat.

Next week starts not quite as hot, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. After getting more scattered storms Monday, the rest of the week looks mainly dry.

Only a couple of isolated storms will be possible most days, as highs get back into the 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with PM showers & storms. High 91.

Sunday: Clouds & sun, with showers & storms developing. 73/93.