(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have an unsettled pattern taking hold to end the workweek and linger through the weekend.

Friday starts off mild with 60s and 50s around the Queen City. Winds will be light out of the south with High Pressure off of the Atlantic Coast. Pockets of rain and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening mainly impacting our mountain counties.

We’ll be warm overnight heading into the weekend with 60s on tap for Saturday morning. Look for Highs to sit in the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday with intermittent rain and storms likely during the peak heating hours of the day.

Mother’s Day Weekend will finish off with mid-80s and low rain chances before a cold front brings temperatures back to near normal heading into early next week.

Upper 70s and low 80s will return as we start the work week. Look for showers and storms to taper off Monday into Tuesday with high pressure and near normal temps settling in through Wednesday & Thursday of next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds and Isolated Storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Lingering Showers. Low: 65.