(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Final July numbers are expected to top the hottest month on record globally.

A new Climate Central report found “the levels of heat in the southern U.S., Mexico, Central America, and Caribbean would have been extremely unlikely without human-caused climate change.”

Extreme heat is not new. It’s the frequency and intensity that increases as our climate warms. On these maps, a climate score of three means that temperature is at least three times more likely due to climate change.

At least two billion people, a quarter of the global population, felt a very strong influence of climate change each day of July.

Those living near the equator and on small islands experienced the most intense fingerprint.

In the U.S., the climate signal was highest in the Southwest, Florida, and Caribbean.

Phoenix set a record for 31 days straight at 110° or hotter. Miami had their heat index climb over 100° for 46 days straight.

At least 244 million people, that’s 73% of Americans, had at least one day with a temperature that reached a climate score of 3, meaning it was 3 times more likely due to climate change.

The bottom line and key takeaway of the report is many of these events are “extremely unlikely without climate change.”

The current El Nino ocean circulation turns off the planet’s AC, but climate change adds fuel to the fire.

Read the full Climate Central report here.