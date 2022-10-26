(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are seeing some light to moderate rain this Wednesday morning as a weak cold front rushes into the Carolinas. Overnight cloud cover has locked in some of the warmth from Tuesday giving us a cool start with temps in the low to upper 50s.

Dry air rushes in behind the cold front making way for mostly sunny skies. This will make way for another warm afternoon with highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s!

Mostly clear skies will usher in a chilly night with lows dipping back into the 40s. We’ll stay dry for the rest of the work week as temperatures gradually cool down from the 70s to upper 60s.

This weekend starts with partly cloudy skies and upper 60s before an approaching low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico brings rain chances for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Expect rain to linger into Monday for Halloween before tapering off during the second half of the day. Hopefully, we dry out in time for the kids wanting to go trick or treating!

We’ll be sure to time it out as Halloween approaches.

Today: Early Showers but Sunny & Warm Afternoon! High: 77.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 49.