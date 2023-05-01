VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – City officials are reporting “major storm damage” after a tornado touched down Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

Due to the tornado, Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney has declared a local state of emergency. There have been no injuries reported at this time following the tornado.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Virginia Beach Sunday night. According to the National Weather Service, the warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

The city tweeted at 6:07 p.m. that a tornado reportedly touched down in the area of River Road and Great Neck. There are trees down. According to the city, a tree fell on a house and a car.

⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or infomation. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

A few minutes later, the Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that crews were responding to “major storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 block of Haversham Close.”

The City of Virginia Beach reports more than a dozen homes damaged along Upper Chelsea Reach and Haversham Close.

There were also reports of several homes in that neighborhood with gas leaks. City officials are still working to repair the gas leaks as of Monday morning.

If you are trying to get around in this area, please note southbound Great Neck Road has a lane closed near Adam Keeling, according to a tweet from the city.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy reported thousands of customers lost power during the storm. As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dominion Energy says around 300 customers are still without power. Click here to see the latest outages and to report one.

WAVY viewer Sophia Moore shared video she captured from her backyard in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Great Neck Recreation Center, at 2521 Shorehaven Drive, is open for residents who have been impacted by the storm. Pets are welcome, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced Sunday night that Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School would be closed Monday due to road closures and damage caused by the tornado.

As a result of the Sunday severe weather, the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach announced all events for Sunday were canceled.

VBPS is working with city personnel and emergency management team to fully assess the situation.

