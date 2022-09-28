(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Much cooler temperatures arrive today before winds pick up and rain arrives for the weekend.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will start the day in the 50s and 40s while mountain counties will also dip into the 30s!

Be on the lookout for patchy fog in some of the mountain valleys this morning but that should burn off pretty quickly. Highs today will be much cooler, only peaking in the low 70s, running about 8 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s as cool conditions last through the second half of the workweek.

Friday will be cool & wet, as highs stay limited to the mid-60s. Moisture from Ian will arrive on Friday, delivering heavy rain, gusty winds, and potential flooding, downed trees, and spotty power outages.

Focusing on Hurricane Ian, the storm has intensified into a Category 4 and is setting its sights on Fort Myers. Landfall is likely this morning or afternoon with the potential of a significant storm surge anywhere from 6 to 12 feet leading to flooding and destruction of property.

Ian is forecasted to weaken into a Category 1 storm as it tracks through Central Florida and emerge back into the Atlantic as a Tropical Storm. The track becomes a bit uncertain moving forward but Ian will likely make a second landfall just north of Savanah, Georgia near the South Carolina state line.

This will kick up significant moisture, and winds into the Carolinas which will be the source of our rain and storm chances through the weekend.

Be sure to stay weather aware and up to date on the latest as Ian approaches!

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool with increasing Winds! High: 71.

Tonight: Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly. Low: 49.