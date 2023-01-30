(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Don’t get too used to the sunshine and warmth we had Monday afternoon — there’s more rounds of rain and cooler temps ahead!

As a front moves in and stalls near our area, waves of rain will get pushed in from the west and southwest. There won’t be much rain on Tuesday; just a few spotty showers are possible. The best rain chance will be in the mountains. Dense fog may greet you out the door in the morning– keep this in mind for heading back to work and school!

The area’s best chance for rain will come in the mountains, while the QC area could get fog.

The rain gets heavy and more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be drier but chilly with lots of clouds. Plan for yet another round of widespread showers on Thursday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Sunshine finally returns Friday into Saturday. But again, on Sunday, another system could bring more messy weather, with the possibility of an icy mix in places as temperatures get colder.