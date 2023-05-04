(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday finally sees some relief from the winds but temperatures will still sit below normal.

This morning is chilly and cold with mid-40s and upper-30s starting the day. This has been made possible with the clear skies leading to a Frost Advisory for Avery County lasting until 8 a.m.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm as temperatures make a run for the low 70s. High pressure builds keeping winds light out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Thursday night will be chilly, dipping into the upper 40s overnight as clouds build on Friday. Friday will finish off the work week in the mid-70s as warmer air funnels into the Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

A warm front will be responsible for showers late in the day on Friday lingering overnight and picking up Saturday morning. We’ll see a wet start to the day with light to moderate showers before rain tapers off in the afternoon and temperatures hit the mid-60s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

This will likely impact Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship but rain show exit the Queen City in time for the Charlotte FC match at Bank of America Stadium Saturday Night.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a low chance of rain and highs hitting rebounding into the mid-70s. 80s return with an unsettled pattern taking hold early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 71.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 48.