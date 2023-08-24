CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands are without power around the Charlotte area following the severe storms that arrived Thursday night.

The most prominent grouping of outages is in southwest Concord and Harrisburg, where more than 4,000 customers lost power, according to Duke Energy. They were first reported around 9 p.m., and crews are assessing damage.

Then in south Charlotte, 3,300 lost power near Providence and Sardis roads beginning around 9:30 p.m. Those outages are expected to be restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

Western Cabrarrus County and the Salisbury area also experienced significant outages.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued just after 9 p.m. for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.