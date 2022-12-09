(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Early morning showers have tapered off leaving behind some patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day but start off cool, hovering into the mid-50s.

Look for Friday to be cool & cloudy as colder air funnels in from the north. Scattered showers will push in from the west this afternoon and evening bringing light to moderate rain for much of the Queen City.

Winds will be relatively light throughout the day, coming out of the east-northeast between three and eight miles per hour. We’ll dry out overnight with lows dipping into the 40s before rebounding into the low 50s on Saturday.

We’ll catch a small break in the rain as we start the weekend, but be on the lookout for rain to return late Saturday into Sunday. The weekend will finish off with low 50s and scattered showers before the sunshine returns Monday!

Next week starts off sunny and dry with above-normal temperatures. We’ll be watching a strong cold front early next week that brings rain back into the Queen City late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Today: Cloudy and Cool with Scattered Showers. High: 55.

Tonight: Chilly and Cloudy. Low: 44.