(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday is off to a wet start as an approaching cold front pushes scattered showers into the Carolinas. Temperatures have dipped into the 40s and 50s this morning with light winds out of the south.

We’ll see morning rain taper off quickly with cloudy skies lingering through midday. Look for highs to make a run for the upper 50s and low 60s with a few peaks of sunshine sneaking in before sunset.

Winds will pick up overnight as lows dip into the upper 30s. Cooler conditions will settle in for the weekend with Saturday peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be breezy throughout the day mainly coming out of the North-Northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusting as fast as 20 miles per hour.

We’ll be tracking a second low-pressure system that brings wet weather and potential snow in our mountains for Sunday. Snow will likely start overnight in the higher elevations before moisture arrives in the Queen City. Sunday looks like all rain for Charlotte but areas north of I-40 can see more of a wintery mix and some snow showers.

Sunday will be limited to 50 degrees as showers taper off heading into Monday. Below-normal temperatures will linger through the start of next week before mid-60s return on Thursday.

Today: Morning Showers with a Cloudy & Cool Afternoon. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy. Low: 38.