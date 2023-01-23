(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are mostly quiet to start the workweek but our mountain counties are still holding on to some impacts from the weekend.

Temperatures have dipped into the low 40s and mid-30s as winds continue to pick up out of the west. Patchy morning fog will taper off quickly making way for sunny skies in the late morning hours.

Mountain Counties are holding on to more in the way of winds and snow this morning. Western-facing slopes continue to see light snow showers through Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Avery, Ashe, & Watauga Counties until 4 PM this afternoon with upwards of 4 inches of snow possible for our highest elevations. Winds will also be an issue with a Wind Advisory in effect for Avery, Caldwell, Burke, & McDowell Counties until 7 PM this evening.

Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching as fast as 25 miles per hour at times. Wind gusts in the mountains can be faster, reaching 40 miles per hour if not more at times.

Clouds this morning should make way for some good sunshine this afternoon as highs make a run for the low 50s. We’ll gradually warm up through mid-week with rain chances arriving on Wednesday.

A low pressure system tracking out of the Gulf of Mexico will deliver heavy rain to the Queen City just in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. Showers should taper off throughout the afternoon and evening.

Conditions will be dry and seasonable heading into the weekend with Thursday & Friday peaking in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunshine lingers as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 28.