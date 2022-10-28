(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll be cool and cloudy to end the workweek before weekend rain leaks into Halloween.

Skies will clear up from cloud cover this morning as temperatures hover in the low 50s, 40s, and upper 30s. Quite the range this morning but be sure to grab those light jackets with a chilly and cool start on tap.

We’ll see sunshine briefly before clouds build through the afternoon. Highs will be limited to the mid-60s with winds mainly coming out of the north-northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We’ll hold on to a mix of sun & clouds through the weekend with mid-60s persisting. A low pressure system will track from Northern Texas through the gold states and push moisture and rain into the Carolinas Sunday into Monday.

Look for Sunday afternoon and evening to host scattered showers with more in the way of moderate rain arriving on Monday. Halloween will likely host scattered rain through the first half of the day before tapering off through the afternoon and evening.

Current Timing looks to give us a good chance of relief by the time the kids will go trick or treating but we can’t rule out a lingering shower or two.

We’ll dry out heading into Tuesday with mid to low 70s returning. Another cold front will arrive Wednesday into Thursday of next week bringing the return of 60s for the second half of next week.

Today: Cool With a Mix of Sun & Clouds! High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 49.