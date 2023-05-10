(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure takes over Wednesday giving us a picture-perfect afternoon before a warming trend takes hold.

Overnight lows have dipped into the 60s and 50s under partly cloudy skies with a light breeze. Wednesday will be warm and peak near normal hitting the upper 70s.

Winds will be light out of the northeast throughout the day between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Tonight will be cool as Tuesday’s cold front ushers in some lower temperatures.

Thursday turns up the heat a bit as the low 80s return with sunshine continuing. We’ll see a warming trend through the second half of the workweek with mid-80s arriving by Friday.

This weekend will bring back the heat as well as intermittent storm chances. This will linger through Mother’s Day and kick off early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 79.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 55.