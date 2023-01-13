(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Storms from Thursday have tapered off but snow now lingers in our mountain counties.

Friday finishes off the work week with a cool and chilly start as 50s and 40s start the day. We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds shortly after sunrise which will be a little earlier today at 7:32 a.m.

Today will be partly cloudy and cool, only peaking in the low 50s as breezy winds come out of the North Northwest. Be on the lookout for wind gusts to reach as high as 20 miles per hour at times.

Most of our attention will be focused on the mountains today and Saturday as up-sloping winds provide significant snowfall for our western-facing slopes. This will likely cause a few travel concerns for the higher elevations heading into the weekend.

We’ll have a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe & Watauga Counties in effect through tonight and last until 7 a.m. Saturday. We can expect upwards of 2 to 3 Inches of Snow with wind gusts as fast as 40 miles per hour at times throughout the day.

Avery County will be under a Winter Storm Warning as snow amounts and wind gusts will likely be more significant the farther west along the Tennessee border.

We’ll see a blast of colder air arrive for the weekend, limiting afternoon highs to the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday & Sunday.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend next week, pushing us back into the mid-60s by Wednesday. We’ll see a pair of rain chances arrive on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 30.