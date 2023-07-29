(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Were you one of the lucky ones to get rain on Friday? North siders did!

Saturday Weather looks to be rather muggy with classic highs for July in the low to mid 90s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

More lines and clusters of showers and thunderstorms will develop mid to late afternoon. Moisture off the Atlantic from the tropical system is moving inland and may affect areas south and east and fronts from the north along with leftover storms may drift in from the north.

I hope you are one of the lucky ones to get rain. Summer appreciates it!