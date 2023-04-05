(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are warming up in Charlotte Wednesday, with near record-breaking temperatures by this afternoon.

Overnight lows have dipped into the low 60s and mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies and light winds. This morning will see some patchy fog develop before sunrise but shouldn’t be long-lived.

Wednesday will be hot, reaching the upper 80s and flirting with the record high of 88 degrees set back in 1942. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour and gust as fast as 18 miles per hour at times.

Mountain counties can see a passing shower or two throughout the day but the main impacts of wet weather will arrive on Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s before rebounding into the low 80s on Thursday. Skies will host increasing clouds as a cold front approaches and delivers storms to the Queen City late in the day.

Thursday night into Friday will host some good rainfall with showers and storms lingering for the end of the work week. Cooler temperatures settle in as highs slip into the low 60s on Friday and low 50s on Saturday.

Look for rain to start the weekend with some significant amount of moisture impacting Friday and Saturday. We’ll dry out on Sunday for Easter as sunshine returns and highs peak in the mid-60s.

70s and sunshine will return and take hold early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 65.