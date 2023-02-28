(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Windy and mild conditions continue this morning as a High Wind Warning remains in effect for our mountain counties until 9 a.m. Hold on to your hats with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour will be possible throughout the morning.

Temperatures are mild, sitting in the mid-60s this morning before highs make a run for the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies will usher in the warmth that has the potential to tie if not break a number of record-high temperatures around the Queen City.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll be warm through mid-week with mid-70s on tap for Wednesday. A Low pressure system will develop out of Texas and track to the north and east. This will funnel moisture into the Carolinas for the second half of the workweek.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday will see pockets of heavy rain early before scattered showers linger throughout the day. This will likely impact your morning commute but the main threat from storms arrives on Friday.

Friday will see a cold front sweep across the Carolinas bringing strong and potentially severe weather to the area on Friday. Storms can pack a punch and lead to a number of downed trees and isolated power outages.

Storms taper off Friday evening with relatively cooler temperatures settling in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 79.

Tonight: Cool & Clear! Low: 50.