(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have A LOT going on today!

Let’s start with the fog and mild temperatures. Areas north of the Queen City near the I-40 corridor could see a bit of patchy fog early this morning before winds pick up. Temperatures are sitting warmer than normal highs for this time of year with 60s and upper 50s locked in.

This high base will lead to potentially record warmth with a high of 69 expected. This matches the almost century-long record high of 69 degrees set back in 1929! (CRAZY!)

On top of the morning fog and warm temperatures, we’ll also see scattered intermittent showers throughout the day and breezy winds. Showers will be intermittent and widely scattered throughout the day.

The best chance for rain will likely be late morning into early afternoon. Rain tapers off this evening.

When it comes to winds, you’ll want to hold on to your hat. Winds will be out of the south between 15-20 miles per hour but gusts will be up there reaching close to 30 miles per hour at times!

We’ll clear out pretty quickly tonight with breezy conditions sticking around. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s before upper 50s finish off the work week.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on another low pressure system that looks to bring heavy rain and potential storms to the Carolinas on Sunday to finish the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Windy With Intermittent Rain. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 44.