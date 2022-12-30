(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re slightly warmer this morning yet still cold enough to need the jackets. Temperatures have dipped into the low to mid-30s with clouds building overhead.

Today will be cloudy & mild as highs make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be calm so Friday finishes off the last week of 2022 with mostly quiet conditions.

There will be a slight chance for a passing shower as moisture increases heading into Saturday but the main threat for rain won’t arrive until mid-morning on Saturday. Rain starts off light but picks up throughout the day.

The best chance for light to moderate rain will be from early to mid-afternoon before showers taper off. We dry out throughout the evening on Saturday but hold on to mild temperatures through midnight.

Look to see cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-50s when the ball drops at midnight around the Queen City.

Sunday will be dry and sunny for the first day of the New Year. Highs will surge into the mid-60s on Sunday with above-normal temperatures lingering into early next week.

Rain chances return with a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. High: 60.

Tonight: Cloudy With Isolated Showers. Low: 48.