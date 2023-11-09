CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The latest drought monitor released from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows the dry conditions only getting worse across the Carolinas.

Now nearly one-quarter of North Carolina is in a Severe Drought with no end in sight — even with some wet weather expected over the weekend.

The drought began to develop across portions of the Southeast late in the Summer with even drier weather taking over once we got to the start of September. Since then, we have seen less than 2 inches of rain in Charlotte, when on average we would have nearly 8 inches of rain for the same period of time. We have not seen any measurable rain in Charlotte since Oct. 14, making it nearly four weeks since the Queen City has seen any wet weather.

The incredibly dry fall has led to falling lake and river levels, along with increased fires and spreading burn bans across the state. Roughly all of North Carolina west of Interstate 77 is under an outdoor burn ban with potential fines for any outdoor fires or BBQs. Some much-needed relief is likely on the way this weekend thanks to a cold front that will stall across the Southeast.

Even with the showers, don’t expect an end to the drought anytime soon.