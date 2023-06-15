(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report found carbon dioxide at levels not seen for millions of years.

The steep increase marks the 4th largest annual increase on record. Carbon dioxide levels are more than 50% higher than before the industrial era.

Going back further (through ice cores and tree records), the spike over the last 100 years is unprecedented. Data from NOAA shows natural cycles over thousands of years, then a steep straight line up! Climate scientists have dubbed it the “hockey stick.”

How did this happen?

Since the 1960s, were emitting much more carbon dioxide than can naturally be stored. Basically, a lot of carbon is going into the atmosphere from fossil fuels and deforestation, but our land and oceans cannot keep up with storage.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, meaning it traps heat.

As carbon dioxide increases, so does the temperature. This is old physics that was discovered in the 1800s. The result: the planet is warming, and as we emit more, it’s warming FAST.

The good news is we can slow the warming and its impacts if we reduce emissions. Average temperatures in Charlotte could have a 6° fever for Gen Z in the future, but we can limit that to 3° or less with action!

This weekend 850 volunteers from every corner of the political spectrum met in Washington, D.C., to talk about these climate policy solutions. Five volunteers from the Charlotte area took the trip on their own dime to meet with representatives about climate policy.

The group is called Citizens’ Climate Lobby; they are nonprofit, non-partisan volunteers concerned about our climate’s state. At the Capitol, they met with Representatives Jackson, Adams, Hudson, and Senators Tillis and Bud to discuss air quality legislation.

Mark Taylor, one Charlotte member who took the trip, said it was incredibly fulfilling.

“In 1988, a conservative George Bush, the first one, spoke about global warming and the need for us to get together as a country and as a planet and do something about it,” Taylor said. “Then it got polarized, and it’s an environmental issue, it’s not a political issue, and people are starting to realize that. We got one planet; it’s not a red or blue situation.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He’s optimistic that dollars and cents can help us meet in the middle on policy.

“Stagecoach drivers had to adapt & become train conductors,” Taylor said.

To read NOAA’s latest carbon report, click here.