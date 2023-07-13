CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Ocean temperatures are sizzling right now!

Some waters around Florida and the Caribbean are steaming around 90 degrees, prompting warnings from scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about severe coral bleaching.

Dr. John Bruno, a marine ecologist at UNC-Chapel Hill, just returned from a trip measuring bleaching in the Galapagos Islands.

While he anticipates severe coral bleaching this season thanks to an El Nino and warming oceans, he reports that “there’s not much left to bleach.”

While they look like plants, corals are animals related to other sea anemone. To eat, they live in a symbiotic relationship with algae called zooxanthellae, meaning they both benefit from living together.

The zooxanthellae need a place to live; corals make great homes for many sea critters. The corals need food, so they eat some of the sugars the zooxanthellae make through photosynthesis.

When ocean temperatures get too warm, the coral gets stressed and evicts the zooxanthellae. They cannot thrive together in warm ocean temperatures. The zooxanthellae make the corals so beautiful and bright, so without them, the coral’s skeleton made of calcium carbonate is left bearing it all in bright white. This is what we call “coral bleaching.”

Eventually, without the zooxanthellae, the corals will die.

Why is it so detrimental if we lose these corals?

Bruno compares coral reefs to apartment buildings as they house so much of the ocean’s biodiversity.

“Without the corals, you don’t have the fishes, the shrimp, the lobster, the worms, and all the other critters,” said Bruno.

If the corals die and are not a viable place to live, impacts can trickle down to other fish we depend on and fish we eat.

Bruno explains coral reefs are often a source of livelihood for the people that live near them; fishing and tourism industries rely on these reefs.

“Reefs are a really important buffer against storms,” Bruno explained.

Once the reefs die off, coastal communities find eroding shorelines from invading ocean waves.

With ocean temperatures so warm already, what is the forecast for the corals this season?

There will be some bleaching impacts from the extremely warm ocean temperatures. Scientists need to continue monitoring El Nino’s ocean circulation to determine the magnitude and intensity of the coral bleaching.

An El Nino brings warm ocean waters across the Pacific. As a warming phenomenon for other ocean temperatures in the region, an intense and lengthy El Nino could mean significant coral impacts going into the fall and winter months.

With many of the coral reefs already wiped out from bleaching, we asked Bruno what keeps him hopeful for the future. He calls the biodiversity in the ocean “mind-blowing.”

“It’s not like it used to be,” Bruno said. “It’s lost a lot of coral, but it’s still mind-blowing. There’s still some coral there, and it’s protected largely by fishing; the fisheries communities are extraordinary. There’s still so much life and biodiversity left, even on these reefs that are incredibly degraded compared to what they were when I was a kid.”

He says it gives him hope for the future.

To check the latest sea-surface temperatures and coral reef warnings, click here.