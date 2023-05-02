CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Charlotte saw 6.52 inches of rain in the bucket makes this April, making it the ninth wettest on record!

With the storm track overhead a lot of the month, we got 170 percent of our usual rain, meaning we almost doubled the month’s average rain.

More than half of the month had measurable rain, ending with a 2.68-inch surplus. March was pretty dry, but now the spring season has a 1-inch surplus thanks to soaking wet days in April.

Warmer air holds more moisture, so rainfall is more intense as spring warms.

Soaking wet deluge days are increasing, meaning we get more 1- and 2-inch days in the bucket. This April, just four days made up 78 percent of the month’s total.