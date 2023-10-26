(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We will feel the warmth today as the 80s creep in this afternoon.

Thursday starts slightly warmer than the first half of the week, but we will be cool before sunrise. Expect 40s and 50s across the Carolinas, with mountain counties in the low 40s to upper 30s.

Patchy Fog will linger until shortly after sunrise and burn off quickly. Winds will be light out of the south between three and eight miles per hour as high pressure continues to drive the forecast.

Look for temperatures to peak near 80 degrees today under mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep above-normal temperatures coming as we finish off the work week. Friday hits 80 degrees after dipping into the mid-50s overnight. Saturday & Sunday will usher in low to mid-80s, potentially breaking the current record high of 83 degrees.

Heading into early next week, we are eyeing a spooky cold front that will bring our highs from the low 80s to the low 60s on Monday, heading into Halloween on Tuesday. The cooldown continues with the upper 50s on tap for Wednesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 55.