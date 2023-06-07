CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to a Code Red Air Quality Alert.

Wildfires in Quebec continue to deliver smoke and fine particles to the Queen City with hazy conditions likely throughout the day. Temperatures start off in the 60s and 50s with light winds mainly out of the north.

CODE RED 🚩| Poor air quality continues Wednesday as Canadian wildfire smoke seeps into the Carolinas @Elisa_Raffa explains why this matters: https://t.co/nz3MZsFZAI pic.twitter.com/ol9j7dc71e — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 6, 2023

With a Code Red Air Quality Alert, it’s important for everyone to limit their time outdoors, close their windows and patio doors, and stay inside as much as possible. Particles in the air can be unhealthy to breathe and will greatly impact those with heart or lung disease as well as asthma.

Highs will approach the low 80s to mid-80s around Charlotte & south of I-85. North of I-85 to I-40 will be in the 70s while our mountain counties only hit the 60s. The diversity in temperatures will be attributed to a cold front coming in from the north.

This will deliver scattered showers & isolated storms for the afternoon and evening, first starting in the mountains and then heading towards the Queen City by dinner time. This will help to wash out some of the particles in the atmosphere.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s before slightly cooler temperatures finish off the work week. This weekend will kick things off with the mid-80s and sunshine before rain & storm chances return on Sunday.

Look to see storms linger into Monday with low to mid-80s kicking off early next week.

Today: Warm & Hazy with a Chance of Showers & Storms. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 58.