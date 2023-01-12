(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is warmer to start but still a bit chilly as 40s and 50s take hold. Clouds will play into a few light intermittent showers throughout the day as highs warm up into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front.

The advertised front will cross late in the day bringing showers and storms to the Queen City around dinner time today. We can look for the heaviest rain to start around 5 to 6 p.m. west of I-77 before tracking east of I-77 through 7 and 8 p.m.

These storms can pack a punch mainly in the form of damaging winds. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well but I think that threat will mainly be south and west of Charlotte.

We can expect anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain from these heavy downpours. On the back end of this cold front, we’ll likely get snow showers for the higher elevations and our western-facing slopes in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Watauga County while Avery County sits under a Winter Storm Warning. Both will last until 7 a.m. on Saturday with upwards of 2 to 3 inches of snow possible. Winds will also be an issue as gusts can be as fast as 40 miles per hour at times in the higher elevations.

This fresh powder will be great for anyone setting their sights toward the slopes this weekend but can also lead to a few travel hazards. Be sure to stay vigilant and weather-aware throughout the day.

We’ll be cool and sunny Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s! Cool afternoons and cold overnights will linger into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 64.

Tonight: Storms Taper Off with Cloudy Skies. Low: 45.