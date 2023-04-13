(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Friday Eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another pleasant day on the way for the Carolinas with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80. Overnight though, we are tracking showers and storms that will push into the Carolinas and last off and on throughout your Friday. After drier weather Saturday, more hit-and-miss showers are on the way Sunday associated with a cold front that will cool us down heading into next week.

As for the rest of this week, another pleasant day is on tap Thursday with more sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. After starting off in the upper 40s this morning, temperatures will quickly take off into the upper 70s this afternoon along with ample sunshine giving way to increasing clouds later in the day.

Overnight and heading into Friday morning showers and storms will move into the Carolinas as the surface low moves north.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Some of the heaviest rain might move through for the morning commute with scattered showers and storms continuing off and on throughout the afternoon into the early hours before clearing out.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Saturday looks to be dry and warm with highs near 80 on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday though, we are expecting a cold front to move through the Carolinas during the afternoon setting up for a seasonal start to next week.

Heading back to work on Monday looks to be early with wonderful weather with temperatures in the low 70s and no humidity. Expect our temperatures to slowly increase throughout the week until we are back in the 80s by Wednesday.

In the meantime, enjoy more pleasant weather for your Thursday! Have a great day!