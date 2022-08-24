(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a seasonable and pleasant Tuesday, Wednesday brings more of the same with the addition of a slight chance of showers and storms.

We start in the upper 60s and low 70s yet again under partly cloudy skies and calm winds. Patchy Fog may impact your morning commute but will not be terribly dense or widespread.

We’ll be a bit on the hot side today as temperatures make a run for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will be light and variable as we also hold on to a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

I expect any wet weather to mainly focus on the mountains but we can’t rule out a few drops for the Queen City. I don’t anticipate any severe or significant impacts from today’s storms. Just be sure to keep an eye on the radar when spending time outside late in the day.

Tonight dips into the upper 60s to near 70 yet again as Thursday brings a repeat of Wednesday.

We’ll hold on to the upper 80s and intermittent rain and storm chances as we head into the weekend.

90s return over the weekend and into next week.

Today: Hot with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 89.

Tonight: Warm & Partly Cloudy. Low: 69.