(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re slightly warmer this Tuesday morning but conditions are still cold with temperatures settled in the 30s. Clouds will build for Tuesday but look for mostly calm winds to start your day.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as moisture increases from our south. This will combat high pressure building out of the north resulting in patchy cloud cover and pockets of sunshine.

Look for highs to peak in the upper 50s this afternoon which will land just about three degrees shy of the normal high of 61. Winds will shift out of the North Northeast at about 5 miles per hour.

Tonight will be cold and chilly yet again, dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will dominate Wednesday with warmer conditions taking hold for mid-week. Look to see temperatures peak in the mid-60s on Wednesday before clouds start to build on Thursday.

Thanksgiving is looking seasonable and pleasant as highs make a run for the low 60s and clouds build throughout the day. We’ll stay dry heading into the evening before a low pressure system brings rain for Black Friday.

Friday and Saturday will see rain chances before we dry out on Sunday. Temperatures will be leveled off in the upper 50s and low 60s with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

Low 60s and sunshine will return early next week.

Today: Cool with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 58.

Tonight: Chilly & Clearing. Low: 38.