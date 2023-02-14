(PINPOINT WEATHERS) — Hope you loved the weather on this Valentine’s Day! What a warm-up again this week, as highs topped out around 70!

The unseasonably warm weather will stick around for the rest of the week, even as more clouds (and eventually rain) move in. We’ll see more clouds Wednesday with a warm front lifting in, and there’s a slight chance of sprinkles or a light passing shower. Most of the region stays dry.

The next cold front approaches Thursday, bringing showers to some mountain communities. But again, most of the area stays dry until Thursday night and Friday. That’s when rain becomes more widespread, and a few storms are a possibility. At this time, the risk of any severe, damaging storms is low. Any severe threat looks to stay to our west.

Behind the front, it’s back to more relaxed, drier days for the weekend!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, breezy. Small shower chance. High 69.