(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re quiet to start the workweek after a VERY warm finish to the weekend. Sunday peaked in the low 70s while 40s and 50s take hold this Monday morning. Mostly clear skies and light winds usher in a chilly start to the day before sunshine dominates this afternoon.

As high pressure builds out of the west, we’ll see highs make a run for the low 60s. Winds will mainly flow out of the west-southwest between 3 and 7 miles per hour. Tonight will be cold, dipping into the 30s before 60s return heading into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be a rough one for our friends in Northwest Mississippi as a Moderate Risk for severe weather brings the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potential tornadoes. The same cold front responsible for these storms will approach the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

The Queen City is currently sitting under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is the lowest severe risk level. The Main threat with these storms will be heavy rain and the potential for some damaging winds.

Wednesday can see anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures settle in for Thursday and Friday with highs limited to the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Slightly above normal temperatures and rain chances return as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 63.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 39