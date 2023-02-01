(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy Fog and scattered showers are starting this Wednesday as the unsettled pattern for the Carolinas continues. Temperatures are as warm as they’re going to be, sitting in the mid to upper 50s early this morning.

Morning showers taper off as fog dissipates before sunrise around 7:23 a.m. We’ll hover in the low 50s to upper 40s through much of the afternoon with clouds locked in overhead. Moisture will continue to train into the Carolinas along the stationary front which will be dipping south ushering cooler conditions as Thursday approaches.

Tonight will dip into the low 40s before rain moves in overnight. Thursday will be the main event of the week with moderate to heavy rain delivering low flood concerns for the afternoon. Thursday will be chilly only peaking in the upper 40s while the stalled out front pushes rain further south heading into Friday.

The cold air will arrive as we head into the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool only hitting 50 degrees during the day. This will set us up for a COLD night with lows dropping into the low 20s for Saturday morning.

We’ll be chilly and dry through much of the weekend before temperatures rebound back into the low 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Cloudy & Cool. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly with Rain Moving In. Low: 42.