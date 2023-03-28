(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An upper-level disturbance brought clouds and areas of rain to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As it moves away after midnight, the sky will clear and high pressure will take over through Thursday. This means we get a nice, dry, sunny couple of days!

After a chilly start again Wednesday, the afternoon will run a bit cooler than the average high of 68. Thursday, highs are back around 70, and we won’t be far from 80 heading into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend… it involves more rain — again — but it won’t be a washout. Showers will start to move in late Friday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring more showers and storms through mainly Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking drier.

Tonight: Showers early, then clearing and chilly. Low 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 64.