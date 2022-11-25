(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Black Friday is off to a soggy start with showers stretching from the Upstate of South Carolina to the Queen City.

Temperatures have settled in the 40s and 50s overnight mainly due to the cloud cover ahead of this morning’s rain. We’ll stay cool and wet throughout the morning before showers taper off by early this afternoon.

Look for highs to make a run for the low 60s this afternoon with light winds out of the west-northwest at about 6 miles per hour. We can see some pockets of clearing skies this afternoon and evening as the sun goes down and lows dip into the upper 30s overnight.

Saturday will give us a brief break in the rain with sunny skies and high pressure keeping us dry. Highs will peak in the mid-60s before clouds start to build late in the day. A second low pressure system will approach for Sunday ushering in some overnight showers Saturday into Sunday morning.

Look for rain to taper off throughout the day on Sunday likely impacting our tailgating plans and lingering around for the start of the Panthers game.

High pressure will return late Sunday into Monday as 60s and sunshine kick off the workweek.

Today: Wet Start but Dry Finish. High: 62.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 38.