(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Records will likely be broken today as highs make a run for the low 80s.

We start this Thursday in the 60s with warmth from Wednesday still lingering after peaking in the upper 70s. Winds are breezy out of the southwest between 13 and 16 miles per hour with gusts reaching 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Highs will likely not only break the record high for today but also break the record for the warmest overnight low. We are also forecast to match the record high for the Month of February in Charlotte with low 80s likely.

The current record high for today is 79 degrees which was set back in 2018. The warmest day ever felt in February for the Queen City is 82 degrees which was also felt in 2018. The warmest low we’ve ever had for a February 23rd is 59 degrees.

Warm and breezy conditions will dominate the afternoon before we usher in a cool evening. We’ll cool off as the weekend approaches with rain chances increasing through Friday.

Friday will hit 70 degrees but host scattered showers heading into the evening. Saturday will see rain in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon. We’ll be cool to start the weekend with highs only in the mid-50s.

Rain should taper off in time for Charlotte FC’s Season opener at Bank of America Stadium. We’ll warm back up into the low to mid-70s by early next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 82.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy! Low: 59.