(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are COLD this morning and we’re only getting started!

Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet overnight with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s overnight into Tuesday. Our Mountain Counties are holding on to a Freeze Warning through noon today as low 30s and upper 20s are likely.

Winds will be breezy today out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be up to 20 miles per hour at times.

Our chilly morning will become a cool afternoon as highs make a run for the upper 50s landing just shy of 60 degrees. This will be well below the normal high of 73 that we typically see this time of year.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be even colder with lows freefalling into the low 30s for the Queen City and the 20s for our mountain counties. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring in those potted plants to protect them from the cold.

We will see a Freeze Warning for Charlotte and surrounding areas overnight into Wednesday morning lasting from 2 AM to 9 AM. Wednesday will be cool again only peaking near 60 degrees.

We’ll hold on to the cool afternoons and cold overnights as clear and sunny skies stick around. We’ll warm up gradually as the weekend approaches. Saturday and Sunday look seasonable with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll stay dry through early next week.

Today: Cool & Clear! High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.