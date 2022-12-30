(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve seen some scattered showers move in this afternoon, with more due west of Charlotte as we go through the evening hours. Early Saturday morning, heavy rain and some thunderstorm activity will push through the region.

We could see more wet weather in the afternoon, but it will be more scattered compared to the morning. NYE evening forecast looks generally dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers.

We will dry out for your New Year’s Day, and even with the front moving through our temperatures won’t change in fact, highs on Sunday look to be warmer. Highs in the mid and upper 60s are expected for Sunday and Monday.

As we go through next week, expect the milder temperatures to stick around until Wednesday, when our next cold front moves through the region. Showers will move in late Tuesday and late likely all day Wednesday.

The Atmospheric River on the West Coast will continue to bring flooding rains and epic snow to California, be on the lookup on some excellent video!