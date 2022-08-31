(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday starts off warm with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s this morning. Patchy fog will be relatively light as dry air funnels in from the north behind the cold front responsible for yesterday’s storms.

We’ll be sunny and hot as temps make a run for near 90 degrees today. Winds will be light out of the North between three and seven miles per hour.

Tonight will be comfortable with mostly clear skies and lows bottoming out in the mid-60s. Upper 80s will take hold for the second half of the workweek with abundant sunshine lasting until this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the return of rain and storm chances as highs level off in the mid to upper 80s. Look for an active pattern to last through Labor Day and into Tuesday of next week.

When it comes to the tropics, we’ve seen an increase in activity with three areas of development as of this morning. The main one to watch will be the cluster of storms over the central Atlantic heading towards the Leeward Islands.

This disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming our fourth named storm in the next 48 hours. If this were to happen, then it would be Danielle.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the Tropics as well as close to home.

Today: Hot & Sunny. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 65.