(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as storms and heavy downpours funnel into the Queen City.

Your morning commute is sure to be inundated with rain, gusty winds and isolated storms as we head into rush hour and the late morning hours. The heavy rain will likely lead to some ponding and pooling on the roadways and in some low-lying areas.

Charlotte finds itself under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today which is a level 1 out of 5. Though being a relatively low risk, the potential for a brief spin-up tornado does warrant the mention of downloading that Pinpoint Weather app to stay weather aware throughout the day.

The heaviest rain and main storm threat look to start around 7 a.m. and last until about noon before tapering off. We can see anywhere between an inch to two inches of rain by this evening.

Temperature wise we will be WARM! Highs will fall just 5 degrees shy of today’s record high reaching 70 degrees. This will be coupled with breezy conditions and wind gusts upwards of 20 to 25 miles per hour at times!

Tonight will hold on to partly cloudy skies as temps dip into the upper 40s. Look for Thursday to reach the low 60s before mid-50s finish off the work week. We’ll be dry to start the weekend but another cold front will usher in our next chance of wet weather Sunday into Monday.

Today: Morning Storms with a Breezy & Warm Afternoon. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 48.