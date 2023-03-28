(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures are cooler this morning with 40s and 50s kicking things off on this Tuesday. We’ll see light winds and patchy fog early before clouds build this afternoon.

Tuesday will be near normal, peaking in the upper 60s under building cloud cover. Winds will be out of the North Northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour before shifting out of the southeast this afternoon.

Look for building clouds to lead to spotty showers and the potential for an isolated storm this afternoon and evening. Rain should develop around 5 o’clock near the I-40 corridor then track south throughout the evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s and 30s heading into Wednesday with clear skies on tap. We’ll be mild through mid-week with highs limited to the low 60s. High pressure will dominate from Wednesday through the second half of the week.

Highs will rebound into the upper 60s on Thursday and low to mid-70s by Friday. Clouds will return on Friday as a low pressure system in the mid-west swings a cold front across the Ohio Valley Region and mid-Atlantic.

Look for showers and storms to arrive on Saturday with 70s sticking around. We’ll dry out Saturday evening with a warm and dry finish to the weekend on Sunday.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the 70s to kick off early next week.

Today: Warm with Building Clouds and Evening Rain. High: 68.

Tonight: Cold with Clearing Skies. Low: 42