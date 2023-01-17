(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday is drastically warmer than Monday with temperatures locked in the 40s and 50s to kick things off. Mountain counties will hold on to the 30s this morning but temperatures are running over 20 degrees warmer in some spots as we head out the door.

You’ll want to grab those umbrellas though, as we have a line of showers tracking south and east from the Tennessee Border. This rain will be light to moderate with some pockets of heavy rain embedded. Look for late morning to early afternoon to see periods of rainfall leading to some wet roadways through midday.

Showers will taper off throughout the afternoon ad highs peak in the upper 50s and winds pick up out of the southwest. Look for breezy conditions to linger this afternoon and evening before lows dip into the upper 40s yet again heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy but dry with highs reaching the upper 60s! Look for Wednesday to reach 67 before Thursday gets even warmer flirting with 70 degrees!

Rain moves back in on Thursday as another low pressure system impacts much of the eastern United States and the Deep South. Be on the lookout for Thursday to be almost a repeat of Tuesday with rain and breezy conditions being the main focus.

We’ll be dry heading into the weekend with afternoon high falling back into the 50s. Rain chances return yet again Sunday night into Monday as this unsettled pattern continues.

Today: Breezy with Morning Showers & A Cool Afternoon. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 48.